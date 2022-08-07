SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse.

“People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn is part of that, so unfourtunately we haven’t been able to provide that so far and it seems like we are maybe still a couple weeks out.” Marc Delaney

Folks will have to wait as the farm lost two of their sweet corn crops after a freak storm last month. Marc Delaney, one of the farm managers, says that at first, they thought it was going to just be a rain storm, but that wasn’t the case.

“A, what they call, a microburst came through this very specific area and it took out our first three plantings of sweet corn, about 20 acres 30 acres or so,” Delaney said, “We had our crop pushed back about 3-4 weeks later than normal.”

Delaney said they have experienced damage before, but not to this extent. He added that the timing of the damage was what made it the most frustrating.

“It is unfortunate,” he said, “There is the financial side and the customer side. Everyone likes to come up here and now we are open Friday afternoon and Sunday afternoons for tomatoes and things other than corn so people come by, but some people come and see the sign no corn and they just leave.”

Delaney says, however, that there are a few more crops that didn’t sustain any damage but since they stagger their planting, those aren’t available yet. He says they are hoping to have them ready by the end of the month.