(WSYR-TV) — After weeks of waiting, Delaney Farms is finally selling their sweet corn, and it has the juice!

Their first crop was destroyed by an unexpected storm in July and NewsChannel 9 spoke with the manager of the farm about what it’s like to be back in business.

“Definitely you know people were a little upset at the start and were getting annoyed after a while but now they’re okay,” says Marc Delaney, Manager of Delaney Farms.

A storm back in July wiped out most of his first crop, so unfortunately neighbors had to wait for the delicious knobs of corn.

“We lost maybe the first month or so of the crop and so it really did set us back quite a bit but we’re back up and running now,” Delaney says.

It’s corn! You’ll be sinking your teeth into it for a while and Marc Delaney says they will hopefully have corn through the end of September, so it will last a little longer than usual.

And Delaney says seeing all his customers is certainly rewarding.

“Everyone has come back out and supported us and everyone is happy to have the corn again and you know we’re happy to see them as well,” Delaney continued.

Delaney Farms is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They’re also at the Regional Market on Saturdays.