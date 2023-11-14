BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — A 32-year-old delivery driver was arraigned Tuesday for allegedly leaving the scene after hitting and killing a Rochester man outside the Buffalo Bills stadium Monday night, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Khairullah I. Hasein of Buffalo was arraigned on one count of leaving the scene of incident resulting in death.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., members of the Orchard Park Police Department and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of Southwestern Boulevard, near Stadium Drive, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

The pedestrian, a 65-year-old Rochester man, was transported to ECMC where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities said the vehicle, a Toyota Camry, allegedly involved in the hit-and-run was later located at Hasein’s Mills Street residence in the City of Buffalo with significant frontend damage.

Hasein, authorities said, was working as a delivery driver at the time of the incident. They said Hasein is accused of fleeing the scene of the incident without reporting it to police.

According to the Erie County DA, there is no evidence that alcohol, drugs, speeding, or reckless driving was involved in the incident.

“There’s no traffic violations at all that are attached to this charge,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “The actual crime is not striking the victim, the crime is leaving the scene.”

Hasein’s 9-year-old son was also allegedly inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, according to Flynn.

Flynn said that it appears that the victim walked out into the road at the time of the incident. It was not immediately clear if the victim was attending the Bills Monday Night Football game.

He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 17 for a felony hearing. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. He was held without bail.