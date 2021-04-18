Delivery driver robbed of vehicle, cash and food after suspect approached him with a gun

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are actively investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., a delivery driver was approached by a man armed with a handgun while making a delivery to Kramer Drive in the city of Syracuse.

Police responded to Southside Wings on S. Salina street where the victim reported the suspect robbing him of his vehicle, cash and the food delivery.

The delivery driver was found uninjured.

The investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. ​