Delivery drivers beware: Scam involving fake orders is leading to stolen cars

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a warning from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office to delivery drivers: Don’t leave your car running.

Police say in the last week or so, four delivery drivers have been the victims of fake orders. In each case, the driver left their car running while delivering food. Once they realized the order was a scam, they returned to the parking lot to find their car gone. It happened at three different apartment complexes in Clay, and one apartment complex in Camillus.

Police are reminding people to turn off their cars and lock them. Police also say that you can be ticketed in the state of New York for leaving your car running and unattended.

