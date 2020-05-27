Delivery of Census 2020 questionnaires to resume

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After suspending all fieldwork more than two months ago due to COVID-19, the Census Bureau will begin delivering 2020 questionnaires to homes in most upstate counties on Wednesday, including the 62,000 households in the counties served by the Syracuse-area Census office.

Questionnaire packets will be left at the front doors of households in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their physical address.

Temporary field staff have been trained to follow all social distancing protocols and will wear PPE while delivering. These operations are also resuming in the areas of Buffalo, Rochester, and Albany.