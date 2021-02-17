Delivery of vaccine doses to Tompkins Co. delayed due to weather, many appointments postponed

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department was notified by the State on Wednesday that the local allotment of 1,100 vaccine doses for this week will not be delivered due to inclement weather.

Those who were registered to receive the vaccine this week at the Cayuga Health vaccination site will have their appointments carried over for a future clinic, once vaccine doses are available.

These groups include healthcare workers, grocery workers, P-12 school workers, and individuals who are over 65-years-old with underlying health conditions living at Titus Towers and McGraw House.

The state-initiated pop-up clinic at Beverly J. Martin Elementary School scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 will still happen. The state selected the site and is supplying 200 doses for this clinic that will be arriving in the county from allocations that are already in New York.

Pop-up sites are initiated by the state and designed to serve the immediate local community and walkable neighborhood.

We are disappointed to not be receiving our local vaccine supply this week. Unfortunately, there are events out of our control, and we are not the only county affected by the delay. We cannot confirm when the clinic will be rescheduled for until we know we have vaccine. We recognize people had expectations to receive a vaccine this week and we will follow up with each person who has registered to make sure they are notified of this change and will be rescheduled for an appointment. The health department makes every effort to wait for confirmation from the state for delivery of the vaccine doses prior to registering people for vaccine appointments to avoid this kind of situation. While we will not administer as much vaccine as we planned this week, we are still glad the pop-up is happening downtown. Every person we vaccinate makes our community safer and more protected from the virus. Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa

The next COVID-19 Community Town Hall will be held on Wednesday at 5 p.m. You can watch it live on the Tompkins County YouTube page.