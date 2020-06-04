Delphi Falls Fire Department gives out milk, eggs to families in need

(WSYR-TV) — Families in need had another opportunity to take advantage of a free milk and egg giveaway on Wednesday afternoon.

People were able to stop by the Delphi Falls Fire Department to get a supply put in the back of their cars, all to help maintain proper social distancing.

Organizers said it is just one small way of giving back to those who need the help.

“It’s a win for everybody. it’s helping out the farmers, obviously it’s helping folks… it’s a win all the way around, so it’s a great thing and thanks to all the people helping us out,” said Dave Knapp, Onondaga County Legislature Chairman.

More than 1,000 gallons of milk and 800 dozen eggs were handed out to anyone who stopped by.