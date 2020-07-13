Delphi Falls Park closed because of the behavior of some visitors

DELPHI FALLS, NY (WSYR-TV) — Madison County officials on Monday closed Delphi Falls Park until Monday July 20.

The county took the action because of a number of incidents involving visitors not following park rules including climbing the falls, swimming, drinking alcohol and leaving trash in the park, and failure to social distance.

“It is unfortunate that we need to take this step to close the park to the general public but until

patrons show they can follow the rules and treat our park and neighbors with respect, we may

have to continue to close the park including closing it for the rest of the summer,” said John M.

Becker, Madison County Board of Supervisors Chairman.

“The park has been open year-round for everyone to enjoy the splendor of the falls. It is important that the park and neighbors are respected and that we honor the generous donation that was given to us. We hope that this temporary closure will help the public reflect on the beauty of the park and be responsible going forward.”

