UPDATE: Delta Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Hancock Airport

UPDATE: A new plane departed from Hancock Airport at 2:08 a.m. EST Saturday according to flight records. It is scheduled to land in Los Angeles at 7:14 a.m. EST. The flight was originally scheduled to leave at 12:30 a.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Delta Airlines 757 with 164 people on board made an emergency landing at Syracuse’s Hancock Airport Friday night.

Hancock Airport Marketing and Communications Director Jennifer Sweetland tells NewsChannel 9 that Delta Flight 2531 was en route from Boston to Los Angeles when the plane developed an oil pressure issue in one of its engines.

The plane landed safely just after 7:30 p.m. and taxied to the gate without incident.

#BREAKING: A flight from Boston to LA has successfully made and emergency landing at @SyracuseAirport.



More details in a few minutes #LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/wgMNsmkLZs — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) November 23, 2019

In a statement, Delta told NewsChannel 9:

“We apologize to the customers of flight 2531 for the delay incurred after the flight diverted to Syracuse due to an indication of a possible engine issue. The flight landed safely without incident and taxied to the gate where customers deplaned normally. Another aircraft is en route to continue the flight to Los Angeles.”

Delta will be extending gestures of goodwill to customers for the inconvenience.