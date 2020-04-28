Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Delta Sonic car washes now open to current unlimited members

Local News
(WSYR-TV) — Delta Sonic car washes are now open to current unlimited members.

On its website, the company said they are allowed to open for washes, without the popular towel dry option.

Delta Sonic said it did not charge unlimited members in April, but will charge them $5 plus tax for the month on May 1.

Right now, the chains car wash hours in New York State are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

