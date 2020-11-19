Demand continues to climb for COVID-19 testing across CNY

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The spike of COVID-19 cases in Central New York doesn’t bode well for Thanksgiving. Some people are getting tested, hoping the negative gives them a sense of security.

If you don’t quarantine, it’s possible you get tested today, you could have gotten infected yesterday, and that test would be negative. It’s also possible if you get tested today, and you wait a week before you gather for Thanksgiving, you get tested today, and it’s negative because you get exposed tomorrow because you’re not self-quarantining. Dr. Stephen Thomas — Upstate Medical University

The Oncenter is doing asymptomatic rapid testing, which means you don’t have to have any symptoms of COVID-19. This kind of rapid test is very limited and they are expanding capacity to be able to do around 450 tests per day.

The hours at the Oncenter are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and you have to register beforehand.

At the F-Shed at the Regional Market, they are doing symptomatic testing only. That means you have to either have COVID-19 symptoms or have been directly exposed to someone who has it. This location will also still be offering the K-12 student saliva testing, which McMahon says there is a high demand for.

The Syracuse Community Health Center is doing both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing. You can drive up or walk up to that site.

However, things will run a little more smoothly if you register before you visit any of those three locations.

