Demand for pools increasing but many sales have been put on hold

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many Central New Yorkers are continuing to take the plunge and invest in a pool this summer. However, they may have a long wait before they can enjoy their new pool.

“They are a hot product right now, yes, absolutely,” said Robert Tarson, President of Tarson Pools & Spas.

With many town and city parks closed for public swimming, plus many vacations are put on hold, Tarson says people are looking for a staycation at home.

Since late March, Tarson said they’ve seen up to a 100% increase in demand for all of their products, but actually getting those products to customers hasn’t been as easy.

“There is a shortage of the supplies at this time and there are some delays I think timed in the next maybe 30 to 60 days, things will pick up where we will get more of the product and more on schedule at that point,” Tarson said.

Typically, when we’re not in the middle of a global pandemic, it takes about 30 days from the time a customer makes the purchase to actually have their pools installed. But Tarson said manufacturers are still playing catch-up after putting business on hold because of COVID-19. In addition to that, he said there’s only a limited number of people who can do the job. Therefore, though there’s more interest from clients than ever before, the wait is turning some of those customers away.

“This situation we’re in, either late fall, very late fall, or into next year,” Tarson said.

Something Tarson thinks will lead to more sales next summer, as people begin to re-think their vacation plans. He said many people are spending their stimulus checks from the federal government on purchasing a pool.

