Dementia patients in Auburn get baby dolls through nationwide program

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A “baby shower” was held on Wednesday for dementia patients at The Commons on St. Anthony, where residents received realistic baby dolls and stuffed dogs to care for.

The Commons was nominated and won a contest from Pearl’s Memory Babies, which provided the dolls to every memory care resident at the facility. These baby dolls and dogs can help bring back memories of caring for children or animals, and can help in memory treatment.

















“Humans are instinctively hardwired to nurture,” said Amy Feeney, Director of Therapeutic Recreation and Volunteers at The Commons on St. Anthony.

“What becomes difficult as people age is how they can receive the same benefits from having someone, or something, to care for, without having to manage the care. These babies and pets provide all the benefits without the cost or physical difficulties of caring for a child or pet.” Amy Feeney, Director of Therapeutic Recreation and Volunteers at The Commons on St. Anthony.

Dolls and pets can have a significant impact on dementia patients’ quality of life, specifically making them smile more and decrease irritable or aggressive behavior, The Commons said.