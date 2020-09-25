Demonstrators demand justice for Breonna Taylor while walking through city of Syracuse Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Demonstrators were active again on Friday, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

A small group of protestors gathered peacefully outside the Onondaga County Justice Center at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

The group of protestors grew around 5 p.m., and they began walking throughout the city of Syracuse with signs demanding justice for Taylor.

On Thursday night, a larger group of protestors gathered in Clinton Square to honor the life of Taylor and to demand justice.

Thursday’s group also had a list of nine demands for the city of Syracuse.

Talking additional action to revamp SPD’s new use of force policy as detailed by SPAARC’s analysis and provided to the administration in July 2019. Enhance the SPD body camera policy to require officers to turn cameras on at the beginning of their shift, for data and footage from body cameras to be FOILable and not highly redacted and prohibit officers from reviewing body camera footage when writing their reports, among other needed changes. Publish the PBA union contract as is, while engaging in a community driven and centered re-negotiating process to include recommendations for discipline by the Citizens Review Board when they sustain findings of misconduct. Pass legislation to strengthen and enhance the Syracuse Citizens Review Board, such that. its recommendations for sustained findings are enforceable, while maintaining the board as a citizen driven accountability board. Demilitarize the SPD and use the Ferguson Report as a guide and minimum standard. Redirect resources away from SPD to reinvest in human and other services, and reduce the oversized role policing has in our community. Research, draft, introduce and pass legislation for public oversight of surveillance technologies, including but not limited to, a ban on biometric and facial recognition technologies. Work with Syracuse City School District to remove all school resource officers out of schools, and invest savings in counselors and other supportive staff. Pass the Right to Know Act, which would require officers to tell people their privacy rights during encounters with police and provide those stopped by police a notice laying out why they were stopped, and a business card with the officers name and badge number.

Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, was killed when police in Louisville, armed with a no-knock search warrant for drugs, entered her apartment. Her boyfriend, claiming he believed the police to be intruders, fired a shot from a handgun he legally possessed. The shot injured one of the officers, and all three police officers involved in the incident returned fire. Taylor was shot seven times and killed.

On Wednesday, protests erupted in Louisville when a grand jury investigating the case issued no indictments for Taylor’s death. One officer however, was indicted on charges connected to several bullets entering a neighboring apartment with people inside.

Earlier this month, the city of Louisville reached an out of court settlement with Taylor’s family for $12 million and a promise to implement police reforms.

Taylor, 26, worked as an Emergency Medical Technician.