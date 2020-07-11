Demonstrators show support for local law enforcement Saturday afternoon

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A small group of protestors stood on Henry Clay Boulevard Saturday afternoon with signs in support of local law enforcement.

The group showed support towards local law enforcement agencies, arguing that defunding the police is not the answer.

One of the group’s organizers, Randy Potter, said, “Their morale is a little low right now because of what’s going on with the defund the police. Everybody blames them for everything, but you know what, their job gets harder by the hour, but we wanted to just say thank you for defending us.”









Some vehicles that drove by also honked their horns to show their support.

The group says they are planning a larger demonstration for Thursday, July 16 at the town of Onondaga sheriff substation.

This is the same group that stood along Erie Boulevard in support of local law enforcement about two weeks ago.