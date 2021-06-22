Dense traffic expected in Cicero, North Syracuse area due to C-NS graduation Friday

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those in the northern Syracuse suburbs might have to find an alternate route home Friday when traveling through Cicero.

The Cicero-North Syracuse High School graduation will take place on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Bragman Stadium on the Cicero-North Syracuse High School Campus.

Backed up traffic is expected with delays and congestion on Route 31 which could go all the way to Interstate 81.

Please find an alternate route, if possible, as traffic may be rerouted. Any questions regarding parking may be directed to the High School.

