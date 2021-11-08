Dental hygienist and active military member honored by county executive Monday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While America prepares to salute all of those who’ve worn the uniform in service of our country on Thursday, one local member of the military is getting special recognition for her service.

Monday at Mondovi Dental in Fayetteville, County Executive Ryan McMahon presented an award to Air Force Chaplain Captain Pam Hartsell for her time in the Air Force Reserve.

Her employer also was recognized for their understanding and flexibility given her dual commitments.

“It’s a great burden on us as we’re Being deployed or we’re going to training or we’re going to school,” said Captain Hartsell. “That we feel the Guilt of leaving behind everybody. So it’s just great that you guys helped me through. So I have little token of appreciation for every one of you.”

Captain Hartsell has been in the military for 19 years.