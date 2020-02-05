Department of Health proposing rollbacks on drinking water regulations

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The Department of Health is backtracking on its drinking water standards, and now some say it could lead to New yorkers drinking contaminated water.

Legislators, environmental groups, and other critics are calling on the DoH to rescind a deferral system that would allow water suppliers to avoid violating maximum water contamination levels for up to three years.

The deferral system would also cut the public notification requirements from every three months to every year. the DoH’s referral comes as the new, stricter maximum levels of contamination are soon to be finalized. A decision by the DoH is expected sometime this spring.

