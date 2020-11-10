Department of Labor awarding $1.8M+ to New York for opioid response

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of Labor is adding funding to an opioid-crisis grant for the New York Department of Labor. The $1,863,815 award will support addiction and overdose prevention services in the 22 New York counties:
- Clinton
- Columbia
- Duchess
- Essex
- Franklin
- Greene
- Hamilton
- Herkimer
- Madison
- Monroe
- Nassau
- Oneida
- Ontario
- Onondaga
- Orange
- Putnam
- Seneca
- Suffolk
- Sullivan
- Wayne
- Westchester
- Yates
This is an opioid-crisis National Health Emergency Dislocated Worker Grant meant for areas that are significantly affected by the opioid epidemic. The project will provide employment and training in fields working to address the opioid crisis, like peer recovery, mental health, and pain management.
New York was able to request this funding because the opioid crisis is considered a national public health emergency. Dislocated Worker Grants fund local worker programs in response to large and unexpected economic events that cause unemployment.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Biden’s COVID plans supported by US Chamber of Commerce
- NY starts absentee ballot count nearly 1 week after election
- A look at the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. reported in the past seven days
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at Central Square restaurant
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at sports complex and church in Oneida County
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App