Department of Labor unveils chatbot to help answer unemployment questions

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Labor has released a new feature on its website to help answer frequently asked questions about unemployment.

While the chatbot cannot answer specific questions about a claim, it can help with questions on the unemployment process, backdated benefits, payment options & more.

As more content is added, the bot “learns” via artificial intelligence, it will be able to answer more questions.

The chatbot is available in English and Spanish, with more languages being added soon.

To access the chatbot feature, visit the New York State Labor Department’s website and click the ‘Ask a Question’ bubble located at the bottom right of the screen.

