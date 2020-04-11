Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Department of Labor will call you directly for incomplete unemployment applications

(WSYR-TV) — For weeks, NewsChannel 9 viewers have contacted us with their concerns about not being able to get through to the Department of Labor to file their unemployment claims.

The Department of Labor recently announced it has updated their system to better serve New Yorkers.

According to their website and a press release, the Department of Labor will now directly contact you through a phone call to finish any incomplete unemployment claim applications.

The new system also allows for more people to complete their applications without directly speaking to a Department of Labor employee.

Like many across the Empire State, the majority of our staff are working from home, and New Yorkers may see an incoming caller ID that lists ‘PRIVATE CALLER.’ I want to encourage New Yorkers to answer these calls so we can complete your application and connect you with the benefits you deserve. To prevent fraud, anyone calling from the Department of Labor will verify their identity by providing the date you filed your Unemployment Insurance application and the type of claim you filed.

Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon

Previously you were asked to call the Department of Labor, and with so many people filing, it resulted in a massive back log of callers not able to get through.

Due to COVID-19, over 6 million Americans have filed for unemployment.

