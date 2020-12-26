Department of Motor Vehicles warns drivers of potential texting scam

(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning New Yorkers of a potential text message phishing scam.

The DMV says illegitimate text messages are going around, asking people to update their mailing address and contact information for expedited compliance with Real ID regulations. If you see this type of text message, the DMV says you should delete it right away.

Courtesy: Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office

Phishing texts are fraudulent messages designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information to be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device.

Tips to protect yourself from phishing scams, according to the New York State Office of Information Technology Services: