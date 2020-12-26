(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning New Yorkers of a potential text message phishing scam.
The DMV says illegitimate text messages are going around, asking people to update their mailing address and contact information for expedited compliance with Real ID regulations. If you see this type of text message, the DMV says you should delete it right away.
Phishing texts are fraudulent messages designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information to be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device.
Tips to protect yourself from phishing scams, according to the New York State Office of Information Technology Services:
- DO exercise caution with all communications you receive, including those that appear to be from a trusted entity. Inspect the sender’s information to confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source.
- DO keep an eye out for telltale signs of phishing – poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, the URL does not match that of the legitimate site. If the message does not feel right, chances are it is not.
- DON’T click on links embedded in an unsolicited message from an unverified source.
- DON’T send your personal information via text. Legitimate businesses will not ask users to send sensitive personal information through text message.
- DON’T post sensitive information online. The less information you post, the less data you make available to a cybercriminal for use in developing a potential attack or scam.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Vehicle catches on fire after crashing into a building, injuring 2 people Saturday morning in Syracuse
- Department of Motor Vehicles warns drivers of potential texting scam
- 15-year-old arrested on Christmas after allegedly crashing stolen vehicle in Syracuse
- Happy Birthday to our Champions for Saturday, December 26th!
- News on the Go for Saturday, December 26th
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App