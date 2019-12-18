Syracuse Police still investigating Syracuse student who was assaulted and verbally attacked

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse University student was allegedly assaulted and verbally harassed on Thursday, December 18, and authorities are still looking for the suspect.

Detectives say a 21-year-old man told officers he was in the back alley of DJ’s on the Hill off Marshall Street and South Crouse Avenue around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday night. He got into an argument with another man and it turned physical. The police were not initially called. When the victim went to the doctor the next day, he had at least one break to his nose.

The suspect is described as a man about six-feet-two inches tall, with a thin build, and blond hair. He was also wearing a peacoat.

If you have any information, call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5200.

