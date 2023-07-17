CATO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A large structure fire in Cato has fire crews from Cayuga, Oswego and Onondaga Counties up early.

According to a Cayuga County 911 dispatcher, the fire was reported around 4:30, Monday morning.

The dispatcher didn’t have an exact address but believed the fire was in the 2300 block of West Main Street in Cato.

He said crews struck a 2nd alarm and as of 6:15 a.m., the fire was not under control.

The dispatcher said no injuries were reported.

Stay with NewsChannel 9 for updates.