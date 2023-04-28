FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Multiple fire departments from three counties rushed to Freeville this morning for an overnight structure fire.

Crews got the call shortly after 4 a.m. for a fire at 15 Railroad Street/NY 38. The building is near Bravo restaurant.

Freeville Fire Chief Mike Parker told NewsChannel 9 that one person was killed in the fire and another person was taken to a hospital in Syracuse.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

The building was described as a multi-family home. Chief Parker said the fire started in the top floor apartment. He said the cause is under investigation.

Departments on scene included Freeville, Locke, McLean, Cortlandville, Groton, and the Ithaca Airport.