Dept. of Labor: ‘Aware of situation’ in Madison, Oneida counties

(WSYR-TV) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is aware of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Madison County and Oneida County.

OSHA is an agency of the United States Department of Labor.

This week, Green Empire Farms in Madison County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases amongst its workers.

In Madison County, 75 season workers of Green Empire Farms have tested positive for the virus. According to county health officials, not all of them are showing symptoms.

In Oneida County, 21 employees from the same facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, an OSHA spokesperson said “OSHA is aware of the situation and is gathering information. That’s all the information we have at this time.”

Madison County and Oneida County are expected to release more information about Green Empire Farm employees on Friday.

Those who have tested positive are in quarantine.

