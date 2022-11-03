SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that four people have been charged with possessing an illegal handgun following two routine traffic stops on November 2.

At approximately 6 p.m. Deputies assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative detail, carried out a routine traffic stop on the 500 block of Park St.

The first traffic stop was initiated on a Saturn vehicle that appeared to have switched plates and was occupied by four people.

The driver of the Saturn was identified as 22-year-old Diallo Pugh of Syracuse. Upon, being pulled over, deputies arrested Pugh for operating a motor vehicle that was unregistered and uninsured.

While searching further into the vehicle, deputies located an un-serialized P80 9mm ghost gun under the driver’s seat.

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the gun was loaded with 13 rounds in a 31-round magazine.

While deputies were securing the gun, the three other passengers fled on foot.

Air1, the Syracuse Police Department, and New York State Police assisted deputies in locating the passengers. A perimeter was set up and a search of the area began.

Two of the three passengers were located and taken into custody.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that Pugh and the two passengers, Asiya Rice (22) of Syracuse and a 17-year-old male were all charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd and 3rd degree as well as criminal possession of a firearm.

Pugh and Rice are currently being held in the Justice Center and are expected to be arraigned on Nov. 3.

The 17-year-old male is being held at the Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center and is expected to be arraigned on the morning of Nov. 3 in Youth Court.

Deputies are continuing to search for the third passenger in this case.

During another traffic stop at Oak St. and Sidney St. deputies located a male passenger who had a handgun.

According to The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, as deputies were escorting the male from the vehicle, he attempted to flee but was ultimately constrained by police.

The gun was removed from the male and was determined to be a 9mm Smith & Wesson that had 18 rounds in the magazine.

Through further investigation, deputies found that the gun was stolen from Ohio.

The male suspect, a 17-year-old from Syracuse, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd and 3rd degree.

The suspect was arraigned in Youth Court and is currently being held in the Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center on $20,000 cash or bond.