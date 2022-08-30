SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman have been charged after sheriff’s deputies found a loaded handgun in their car during a traffic stop, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The sheriff’s office says that deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle near the Butterfly Garden on Onondaga Lake Parkway around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When they arrived, the car quickly fled towards the Village of Liverpool and failed to yield on a right turn, the sheriff’s office says. The car was pulled over and deputies say they discovered that neither the driver, 21-year-old Jaydin Hornbuckle of Solvay, nor his 17-year-old passenger had a valid driver’s license or identification.

The sheriff’s office says that the driver was then taken into custody and deputies searched the car, where they found a loaded revolver handgun.

As a result, the sheriff’s office says that Hornbuckle and the passenger were charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a firearm. Hornbuckle was also issued a traffic ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, the sheriff’s office says.

Hornbuckle is currently being held in the justice center and is expected to be arraigned on the morning of August 30. The 17-year-old passenger is expected to be arraigned at the same time in the youth part.