Deputies investigate leads into who fired at Onondaga Co. detective

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Detectives are looking into leads called in over the weekend regarding who may have shot at an Onondaga County deputy sheriff late Thursday night.

Monday, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 9 that no suspect is in custody and is still urging members of the community to call in any information that may help the investigation.

Late Thursday, a deputy in plain clothes and with an unmarked car saw someone being pushed out of an SUV in the parking lot of a gas station on South Salina Street. After following the vehicle a few blocks over to an alley, the group of up to four people got out and began firing toward the deputy.

The deputy, who got out of his vehicle and used it for cover, fired back and seriously hurt one of the suspects.

The suspect was later found with critical injuries and remains at Upstate Hospital. The other two or three people are still on the loose.

Detectives would also like to speak with the person who was thrown out of the SUV before the shooting.

Friday, Sheriff Gene Conway warned the community that its dangerous to allow this group of people to stay on the streets.

As of Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office has not publicly released the name of the deputy who fired his weapon. Its policy requires the name is withheld until 72 hours after the shooting.

Friday, the Sheriff says he’ll name the officer when he finds it appropriate.