Deputies investigate shooting at Syracuse Regional Transportation Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning inside the Regional Transportation Center in Syracuse not far from the Central New York Regional Market.

Just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies along with officers from the Syracuse Police Department responded to a reported shooting with multiple injuries inside the Transportation Center.

As officers arrived and approached the building they were encountered by a man armed with a handgun inside the lobby area. A deputy discharged their weapon and the suspect was taken into custody without any injuries.

Deputies tell NewsChannel 9 that two people inside the transportation center were shot by the suspect. One victim was shot in the abdomen and the other in the leg. Both victims were taken to Upstate University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies have not released the name of the suspect. The investigation into the shooting continues.

