Deputies investigating fatal Forestport crash

FORESTPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person was killed, and a woman and her two children suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the Oneida County town of Forestport Thursday.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s department reports 67-year old Kristen Down of Old Forge was attempting to turn onto northbound state route 28 from Woodgate Road when her sedan was struck by a southbound SUV.

Down was killed in the collision. The driver of the SUV, a 48-year-old woman and and her 5 and 10 year old passengers were transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries,

The crash is still under investigation, and no tickets have been issued.