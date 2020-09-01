Deputies investigating motorcycle crash in Town of Onondaga

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that happened on Monday evening.

The crash happened in the 3400 block of Amber Road between Collins Road and Stevens Road in the Town of Onondaga around 7:15 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they found that an adult male was traveling northbound on Amber Road when he lost control and hit a guardrail.

The man was taken to Upstate Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Amber Road between Collins Road and Stevens Road will be closed while members of the Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team investigate the crash.