SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a man at a home in Solvay late Saturday morning.

Deputies say they were called to a home on Charles Ave for a shooting. When they got there they found a male, in his 30s, who had been shot inside the home.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

Deputies say the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The investigation is very active and ongoing; anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 315-435-3081.

Members from the Geddes Police Department, Camillus Police Department and the New York State Police assisted at the scene.