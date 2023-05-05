Town of Salina – (WSYR-TV) – Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies say an armed man has refused to come out of a Town of Salina home and surrender.

Deputies were called to the home just after 6:00 p.m. Friday night after reports of gunshots being fired in the area of Route 57 near Meyers Road.

Route 57 is blocked off from the Thruway to Sixth Street in the village of Liverpool.

Deputies do not believe this is a hostage situation but the SWAT team is on the scene.

This is a developing story stay with NewsChannel 9 and Localsyr.com for updates.