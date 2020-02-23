Deputies rescue two people after their snowmobile goes through Oneida Lake ice

LENOX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a snowmobile accident after two people had to be rescued from the south end of Oneida Lake Saturday.

Deputies said two people were riding a snowmobile when they went through the ice around 200 feet from the shore near Marion Manor Marina.

Both the driver and the passenger, whose identities have not been released, fell into the water but were able to pull themselves out, walk to the shore and call for help.

The snowmobile however sank and is still in the lake.

Neither person was injured in the accident but Vineall Ambulance was called to the scene.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Recreation Unit plans to release more information about the accident on Sunday.