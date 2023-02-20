TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Todd St. Peter manages the Dunk and Bright Distribution Center that shares the warehouse where an argument between two workers resulted in one shooting the other.

“They were running,” St. Peter recalls of workers from the neighboring company seeking safety. “They were running this way over to the entrance.”

Dunk and Bright welcomed them in.

Next door, with only a fire door between the two halves of the warehouse, a gunman had just shot his co-worker in the break room of RXO, a shipping company.

RXO is a spin-off of XPO, no longer related, which is what deputies initially called the location.

The group of workers, now safe at Dunk and Bright, called 911. St. Peter then locked down his facility, not allowing anyone in or out until police arrived.

Officers responded with the possibility the shooter was on the loose.

“My moment came,” St. Peter recalled, “When you see all of these sheriffs and state troopers pulling in, marked and unmarked, guys in full tactical gear with weapons drawn and they were rushing.”

Officers found the victim hit in the stomach and the gunman giving himself up.

The suspect is 40-year-old Orlando Oselmo, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NewsChannel 9 Saturday.

He was arraigned and sent to the Onondaga County Justice Center Jail on five charges:

Attempted murder

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal use of a firearm

Assault

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NewsChannel 9 Monday the weapon used by the suspect was not registered and untraceable because it didn’t have a serial number.

Orlando is being held on $75,000 bail or $150,000 bond.

The victim, who police haven’t named, had surgery since the shooting and is expected to recover.

As for the workers, they took the weekend to process what they had been through.

According to St. Peter, two of them didn’t come back to work.

“They decided they don’t want to work that takes place,” he said. “Something like that rattles people.”