Deputy involved in Syracuse Northside shooting identified

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The deputy who was involved in a shooting in Syracuse on July 16 has been identified.

On July 16 around 11 p.m., Sheriff’s Detective Mark Grady, 34, was conducting surveillance on the northside of town when an individual was thrown from an SUV on North Salina Street near Lemoyne Avenue.

Grady followed the SUV after requesting backup. The SUV turned onto Commonwealth Avenue from Carbon Street and the occupants exited the vehicle and began firing toward Grady’s unmarked police vehicle.

The suspects fired multiple shots at the unmarked vehicle and Grady was able to return fire before the suspects returned to the SUV and fled.

Shortly after, officers found the SUV on Lodi Street at Lemoyne Avenue with one unconscious man who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the unconscious man as Aaron Hudson, 31, of Syracuse. He is still in critical condition at Upstate University Hospital.

Grady has been a member of the Sheriff’s Office since 2008 and is currently assigned to the Special Investigations Unit.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 435-3081 or send an anonymous tip using the Tip411 app.