Deputy Sheriff injured in altercation with Wayne Central Middle School employee yielding a knife

LYONS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy sheriff acting as a school resource officer was injured Monday morning during an incident with an employee at Wayne Central Middle School.
Police say the deputy sheriff was assisting staff who were already engaged in a physical confrontation with the employee who was armed with a knife.
All schools in the district went into lockdown Monday morning. All students are reported safe and no students were involved or injured.
The deputy and the employee were both transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening treatment.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The Wayne Central School Superintendent released the statement below:
Dear Wayne Central School District Community,
This morning an incident occurred at the Wayne Central Middle School involving a staff member, school personnel and school resource officers.
No students were involved nor did any students witness the event.
The district followed emergency lockdown procedures and students were kept safe.
The district is working with law enforcement and there is an active investigation that prohibits me from providing more specific details at this time. I know that there are a lot of speculation. What I can share is that there was a fast and significant law enforcement presence.
Please know, the safety of our students is a top priority. Should any member of our community have a question about this incident, please feel free to call your child’s principal or my office at 315-524-1001.
Sincerely, Joseph Siracuse, Ed.D Superintendent of Schools