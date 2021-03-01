Deputy Sheriff injured in altercation with Wayne Central Middle School employee yielding a knife

LYONS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy sheriff acting as a school resource officer was injured Monday morning during an incident with an employee at Wayne Central Middle School.

Police say the deputy sheriff was assisting staff who were already engaged in a physical confrontation with the employee who was armed with a knife.

All schools in the district went into lockdown Monday morning. All students are reported safe and no students were involved or injured.

The deputy and the employee were both transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening treatment.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Wayne Central School Superintendent released the statement below: