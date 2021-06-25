Derek Chauvin sentence handed down for the murder of George Floyd

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd is being sentenced today, June 25, 2021.

A Minnesota jury found Chauvin guilty on charges of Second-Degree Unintentional Murder, Third-Degree Murder and Second-Degree Manslaughter in April of 2021.

Floyd was arrested on May 25, 2020, accused of using a fake $20.00 bill to purchase cigarettes at a convenience store. His in-custody-death/murder ignited protests and civil unrest across the United States regarding police brutality.

Chauvin is facing up to 40 years in prison if he receives the maximum sentence for Second Degree Murder, he will not be sentenced on any of the other counts.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report