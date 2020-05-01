DeRuyter Central School employees share uplifting message with students

DERUYTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Check out this uplifting video from the DeRuyter Central School District. A bunch of employees there put together this shout out to all their students, encouraging them to stay positive and strong while schools are closed.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- News on the Go: 5/1/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 5/1/20
- Teacher Shoutouts: 5/1/20
- Champions: 5/1/20
- The List: 5/1/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App