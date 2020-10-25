DeRuyter hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic Monday

DERUYTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 is no longer the only virus to keep our eyes on. It’s flu season, and the Madison County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic to keep you safe.

Hopefully, the drive-thru flu shot clinic will get more people vaccinated and will mitigate the spread of the flu virus, as we’re still battling the COVID-19 pandemic. This will also help our already strained medical infrastructure.

The drive-thru flu shot clinic will be open on Monday, October 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Firemen’s Fairgrounds in DeRuyter.

You will need to make an appointment beforehand, and make sure you bring your mask.