DeRuyter man facing charges for inappropriately touching 15-year-old

DERUYTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A DeRuyter man is facing charges for allegedly inappropriately touching a 15-year-old.

Thomas G. Narsasian, 64, from DeRuyter, was charged on April 17 with Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, both Class A misdemeanors, after he allegedly forcibly grabbed an intimate part of a female 15-year-old’s body.

Narsasian was taken into custody and virtually arraigned and released. He is due back in court at a later date.

An order of protection was issued for the victim.