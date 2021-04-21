DeRuyter man facing charges for inappropriately touching 15-year-old

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Madison County_1519961774594.jpg.jpg

DERUYTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A DeRuyter man is facing charges for allegedly inappropriately touching a 15-year-old.

Thomas G. Narsasian, 64, from DeRuyter, was charged on April 17 with Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, both Class A misdemeanors, after he allegedly forcibly grabbed an intimate part of a female 15-year-old’s body.

Narsasian was taken into custody and virtually arraigned and released. He is due back in court at a later date.

An order of protection was issued for the victim.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area