Design plans for I-81 released: ‘NYSDOT is pursuing the I-81 Viaduct Project’

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. -- At 156, Onondaga County saw a record number of overdose deaths in 2020. There is a clearer understanding of the issue for the first quarter of this year, which is January through March of 2021.

"There were 47 deaths in that time period related to opioid overdose," explained Mariah Senecal-Reilly who is the Mental Health and Substance Use Initiatives Program Coordinator for the Onondaga County Health Department.