Design your own police vehicle

Oriskany, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is inviting kids of all ages to design their own Sheriff’s Office vehicle.
Break out the crayons, markers, or colored pencils and get creative! There are two available downloads. Design the vehicle or design the vehicle and add a scene.
Send your designs to CommunityAffairs@OneidaCountySheriff.us. Please include the name and age of the artist.
Submissions will be accepted until Monday, April 13 at noon. The submissions will be displayed on the Oneida County Sheriff’s social media on Tuesday, April 14.
