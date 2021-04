SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of the Kentucky Derby, Destiny USA and 110 Grill are partnering up to give free carousel rides at the mall.

Guests who visit 110 Grill on Saturday, May 1, and show their receipt to the carousel operators between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. will get a free ride.

110 Grill is located off the food court and has been named one of the top allergy-friendly restaurant brands in the United States by AllergyEats. All items on the menu can be prepared gluten-free.