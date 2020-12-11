Destiny USA announces extended holiday shopping hours

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you haven’t been keeping up with your advent calendar, there is just two weeks until Christmas!
To help shoppers cope with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, Destiny USA is extending its hours beginning on Friday, December 18 through Christmas Eve.
Extended holiday shopping hours:
- Friday, December 18 & Saturday, December 19 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Sunday, December 20 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Monday, December 21 to Wednesday, December 23, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- CHRISTMAS EVE, Thursday, December 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- NEW YEAR’S EVE, Thursday, December 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Destiny USA will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
This year due to the pandemic, the mall is also providing shoppers with the choice of curbside pickup or buying their items online and picking them up in-store. For a list of retailers that participate click here.
For more information on holiday events happening across Central New York this year, click here.
