Destiny USA announces new security measures with Onondaga County, Syracuse Police Department

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In response to the recent shooting at Destiny USA on Black Friday, the mall, along with Onondaga County and the City of Syracuse, has announced a partnership with local law enforcement agencies.

Effective immediately, there will be an increased presence of Syracuse Police Department officers in Destiny USA, along with Onondaga County Probation Officers.

County Executive McMahon said, “Destiny USA is an important part of our local economy and ensuring the safety of its patrons is incredibly important to my administration.” McMahon continued, “I am proud that our world-class team at probation will be part of the enhanced effort to ensure the safety of everyone at Destiny during this holiday season.”

“We stand with Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon in refusing to let the selfish, irresponsible actions of a few spoil one of the most joyous times of the year for so many,” said Stephen Congel, chief executive officer, Pyramid Management Group. “Together, we will stop at nothing to ensure the long-term safety of our guests, our property, our community and that these individuals are held accountable for their senseless actions.”

