SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you want to have some fun this winter, but also want to stay out of the cold, the Destiny USA “Winter Fun Pass” is back.

The pass is available now through March 11 and includes a booklet of tickets to be used at four of the 29 participating entertainment and restaurant venues around Syracuse.

The Fun Pass offers a value of up to $175 per person, and new to the pass this Winter is 20 minutes of Kiss My Axe or Engineerium VR at Zero Latency on level 2 at Destiny USA.

“The Winter Fun Pass offers our guests extreme value for their one-time purchase at a time when our community needs it most,” says Alannah Gallagher, Director of Marketing at Destiny USA, “Our continued partnerships with other major attractions like the Crunch and Syracuse University make the Winter Fun Pass a must-have this winter season in Central New York.”

For those Orange fans out there, each fun pass includes free admission to a Syracuse University men’s and women’s basketball game.

Retail & Entertainment Options:

Apex Entertainment Choice of One: 30 Minutes of Bowling & Shoe Rental 60 Minute Arcade Card 1 Game of Laser Tag 2 Rounds of Bumper Cars 1 Round of Hologate 1 Round of X Rider

Canyon Climb : One Ropes Climb

: One Ropes Climb Dave & Busters : $10 Power Card

: $10 Power Card Get Air Trampoline Park : One-Hour Jump (Socks Included)

: One-Hour Jump (Socks Included) GlowGolf : One Round of Mini-Golf

: One Round of Mini-Golf It’Sugar : Bulk Candy Box

: Bulk Candy Box Jawns Over : $10 Store Voucher

: $10 Store Voucher LazerTag : Three Games of Lazer Tag

: Three Games of Lazer Tag Little Ray’s Nature Center : General Admission

: General Admission Museum of Intrigue : One Prologue Story (Game Requires Minimum 2 Participants)

: One Prologue Story (Game Requires Minimum 2 Participants) Ulta Beauty : Wax & Relax Eye Mask Salon Treatment

: Wax & Relax Eye Mask Salon Treatment RC Underground : 30-Minute Race Including Rental

: 30-Minute Race Including Rental RPM Raceway : One Race (License Fee Waived)

: One Race (License Fee Waived) SkyTykes : One Ropes Climb (Must Be 48″ or Less)

: One Ropes Climb (Must Be 48″ or Less) WonderWorks : General Admission

: General Admission Zero Latency : ADULT: 20 Minutes of Kiss MY Axe or Engineerium VR (minimum 2 players) CHILD: 20 Minutes of Engineerium VR

:

Dining Options:

110 Grill : Choice of One Appetizer

: Choice of One Appetizer Aloha Krab : Coconut Shrimp Appetizer

: Coconut Shrimp Appetizer Bullfinch Brewpub : ADULT: Burger or Chicken Sandwich with Chips CHILD: Kids Burger or Chicken Tenders with Chips

: Cinnabon : Minibon & Small Fountain Drink or Coffee

: Minibon & Small Fountain Drink or Coffee Coldstone Creamery : One “Like It” Signature Sundae

: One “Like It” Signature Sundae Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters : ADULT: One Free Coffee CHILD: Small hot chocolate

: Johnny Rockets : ADULT: Choice of Single Bacon Cheddar Burger, Route 66 Burger, or Spicy Houston Burger, and a side of fries. CHILD: Choice of Mini Burgers (2), Grilled Cheese, or Mini Hot Dogs, with Fries and soda

: Koto Japanese Steakhouse : Fried Calamari Appetizer

: Fried Calamari Appetizer Kung Fu Tea : One Large Milk Tea

: One Large Milk Tea Margaritaville : ADULT: Choice of Cheeseburger in Paradise with Fries & Soda, or Chicken Caesar Salad & Soda. CHILD: Choice of Kids Meal and Soda – Jr. Cheeseburger In Paradise, Fried Shrimp Dinner, Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders, Fish & Chips, or Mac & Cheese

: Salt City Eatery : Choice of One Appetizer – Located at the Embassy Suites

: Choice of One Appetizer – Located at the Embassy Suites TGI Fridays : ADULT: American Cheeseburger. CHILD: Kid’s Cheddar Mac & Cheese plus 1 Kid’s Side

: World of Beer : ADULT: Signature Pretzel & Beer (Choice of Happy Hour Beers). CHILD: Mac & Cheese Bites & a Side (French Fries or Tater Tots) with Soda

:

The Winter Fun Pass is $65 for adults and $60 for kids and is available for purchase online here, and in person at the Antique Carousel on level 2 in the Food Court.