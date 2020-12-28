SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA announced on Monday it will be changing its hours of operation in the New Year.
Beginning January 2, 2021, the mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Destiny USA will be open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The announcement comes a few days after a fight between teens broke out Saturday night where a BB gun was found. Destiny USA says the change comes after receiving feedback from tenants and guests.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- What to do with that Christmas tree? City of Syracuse announces recycling schedule
- Bills at Patriots: 3 things to know about Monday’s NFL game airing on NewsChannel 9
- Destiny USA changes hours of operation for the new year
- Missing 92-year-old Rochester man found dead in pond near senior living center
- Witnesses describe ’15 minutes of terror’ inside Illinois bowling alley with gunman
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App