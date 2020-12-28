Destiny USA changes hours of operation for the new year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA announced on Monday it will be changing its hours of operation in the New Year.

Beginning January 2, 2021, the mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Destiny USA will be open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The announcement comes a few days after a fight between teens broke out Saturday night where a BB gun was found. Destiny USA says the change comes after receiving feedback from tenants and guests.